IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) vs. Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Financial Comparison

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) and Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IRadimed and Akili’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $53.30 million 8.99 $12.83 million $1.02 37.30 Akili $320,000.00 351.45 -$7.96 million N/A N/A

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Akili.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 0 0 N/A Akili 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IRadimed and Akili, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

IRadimed currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.15%. Akili has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 160.42%. Given Akili’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akili is more favorable than IRadimed.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and Akili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 23.99% 18.81% 16.33% Akili N/A -94.99% -24.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Akili shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of IRadimed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Akili shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

IRadimed has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akili has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IRadimed beats Akili on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

About Akili

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

