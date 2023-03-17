IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Lowered by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 3.3% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after acquiring an additional 315,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after buying an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.18. The company had a trading volume of 351,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,997. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.81.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.