Iowa State Bank Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after buying an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,392 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.03 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $401.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day moving average is $167.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

