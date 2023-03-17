Iowa State Bank Has $17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.3% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $237.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,043. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.75.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

