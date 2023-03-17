Iowa State Bank Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.6% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day moving average of $150.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.