Iowa State Bank Buys 6,389 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 406.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.70. 263,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,937. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

