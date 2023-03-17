Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IONS stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,879.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after buying an additional 521,564 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,749,000 after acquiring an additional 818,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

