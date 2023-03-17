Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for China Yuchai International (CYD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for China Yuchai International (NYSE: CYD):

  • 3/12/2023 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 3/4/2023 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 2/28/2023 – China Yuchai International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Greenridge Global.
  • 2/24/2023 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 2/14/2023 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 2.5 %

CYD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,607. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

