Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Investar Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ISTR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. Investar has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 million. Investar had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investar Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Investar

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.86%.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,087.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $50,679.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,047 shares in the company, valued at $962,581.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $47,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,087.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,942 shares of company stock worth $62,743 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Investar by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Investar by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investar

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.