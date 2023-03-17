Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 885.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

RWJ opened at $109.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $95.76 and a one year high of $127.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.72.

