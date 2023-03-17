Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 5,889 shares.The stock last traded at $23.38 and had previously closed at $23.60.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $982.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,064,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,047,000 after buying an additional 271,636 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

