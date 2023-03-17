Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

IVR stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 422,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,459. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $416.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.14%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

