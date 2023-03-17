Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,757,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 560,465 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,018,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCR traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,051. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

