Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 413,400 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 442,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Intrepid Potash Trading Up 0.3 %

Intrepid Potash stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.06. 194,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $350.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.94 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

