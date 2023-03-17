Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.51

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and traded as low as $47.33. Intertek Group shares last traded at $47.93, with a volume of 3,973 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IKTSY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,390.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.