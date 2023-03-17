International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.40.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.89. 174,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,814. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.04. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $53.25.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Seaways will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $905,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,104 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Seaways by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 170,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Seaways by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 879,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 429,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

