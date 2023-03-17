International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IP. UBS Group raised International Paper from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Down 3.1 %

IP stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in International Paper by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 163,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in International Paper by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 99,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in International Paper by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.