International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.1% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.33. 2,031,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,390. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

