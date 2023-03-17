InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ IDCC traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.81. 264,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,956. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. InterDigital has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $75.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $315,677.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,434.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,809 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 602,700.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,970,000 after acquiring an additional 136,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

