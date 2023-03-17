Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,820,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,163,824. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

