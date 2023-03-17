Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:ITGR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.11. 59,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.73. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Integer will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 38.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,381,000 after acquiring an additional 762,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,116,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,884,000 after acquiring an additional 68,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,796,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

