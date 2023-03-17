Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.
Integer Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:ITGR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.11. 59,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.73. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 38.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,381,000 after acquiring an additional 762,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,116,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,884,000 after acquiring an additional 68,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,796,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integer (ITGR)
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.