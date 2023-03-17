Inspired (LON:INSE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.55

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.55 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10.35 ($0.13). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.12), with a volume of 566,498 shares changing hands.

Inspired Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £102.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.55.

Insider Transactions at Inspired

In other news, insider Mark Dickinson bought 479,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £47,996.60 ($58,496.77). Insiders own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

