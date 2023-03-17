Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CFO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $1.83 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $362.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $5,463,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $512,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoundHound AI Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOUN shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

