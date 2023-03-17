Insider Selling: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Sells $321,300.00 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at $897,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PRGO opened at $35.69 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -113.54%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Perrigo by 228.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 315.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Perrigo by 117.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Perrigo by 70.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

