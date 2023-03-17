Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Insider Sells 32,270 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 813,047 shares in the company, valued at $731,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ouster Price Performance

Ouster stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 6,105,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,113. The company has a market cap of $181.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 59.6% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,610,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 974,248 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,372,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 465,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ouster

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.59.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

