Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells 11,229 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $85,452.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ON24 Trading Down 0.9 %

ONTF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 859,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,702. The stock has a market cap of $368.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Get ON24 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 641.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ON24 by 1,092.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ON24

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.