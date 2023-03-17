Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) CFO Sells $217,977.04 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,199.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jamf Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 426,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Jamf by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 908,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 101,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after buying an additional 34,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

