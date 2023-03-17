Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells $1,802,375.50 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,770 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $1,802,375.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,772,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $925,219.35.

On Friday, February 24th, Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $1,062,407.70.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,304,121.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 3.3 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

