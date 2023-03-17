Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CFO Sells 7,152 Shares of Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $144,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,917.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE FORG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.06. ForgeRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.00.
Separately, TheStreet cut ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
