Insider Selling: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) CEO Sells $1,260,505.92 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $907.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $15,158,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $10,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 138,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 108,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

