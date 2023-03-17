Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Sells 2,125 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,125 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $383,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maxim Shishin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Tuesday, February 14th, Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $91,070.00.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CRVL stock traded up $5.64 on Thursday, hitting $186.50. The stock had a trading volume of 73,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.06. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.