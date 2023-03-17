Insider Selling: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Major Shareholder Sells 9,122 Shares of Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 9,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $296,921.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,250,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,012,303.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 70,714 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $2,442,461.56.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,402. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.63. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

