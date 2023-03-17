Insider Selling: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Sells 155,635 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $73,148.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,823 shares in the company, valued at $217,996.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Jack Phillips sold 7,451 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $3,650.99.

On Monday, February 13th, Jack Phillips sold 8,601 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $5,160.60.

On Friday, January 13th, Jack Phillips sold 8,408 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $5,801.52.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 5.1 %

AXDX stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,569,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 520,656 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 140,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,121,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Further Reading

