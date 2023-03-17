Insider Buying: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Buys 49,800 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang acquired 49,800 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $118,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 415,580 shares in the company, valued at $984,924.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 9th, Philip Liang acquired 37,100 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Philip Liang acquired 30,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Philip Liang purchased 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,375.00.
- On Monday, February 13th, Philip Liang acquired 15,700 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00.
- On Friday, February 10th, Philip Liang bought 60,480 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $185,068.80.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang bought 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,977.45.
- On Monday, February 6th, Philip Liang acquired 26,811 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.55.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
Shares of RBOT opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.82 million, a P/E ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 1.25. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
