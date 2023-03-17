Insider Buying: UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Purchases $29,600.00 in Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UMH Properties Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of UMH opened at $14.30 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UMH Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.