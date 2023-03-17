Insider Buying: Tintra PLC (LON:TNT) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Rating) insider Joe Lyske acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($34,125.53).

Tintra Stock Performance

Tintra stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 120 ($1.46). The stock had a trading volume of 31,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,572. Tintra PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 61 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 434 ($5.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 196.19. The stock has a market cap of £18.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,005.00 and a beta of 0.56.

About Tintra

Tintra PLC focuses on developing banking infrastructure and technology solutions. It provides administrative operating, lottery, payment processing, foreign exchange, and payment intermediary services, as well as holds software licenses. The company also offers software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

