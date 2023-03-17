Insider Buying: Tintra PLC (LON:TNT) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Rating) insider Joe Lyske acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($34,125.53).
Tintra Stock Performance
Tintra stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 120 ($1.46). The stock had a trading volume of 31,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,572. Tintra PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 61 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 434 ($5.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 196.19. The stock has a market cap of £18.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,005.00 and a beta of 0.56.
About Tintra
