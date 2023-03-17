Insider Buying: The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director Acquires $16,000.00 in Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mardy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at $77,408. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eastern Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EML traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 4,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,516. The Eastern Company has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $104.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastern in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastern by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 464,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eastern by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eastern by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eastern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.