Insider Buying: Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Director Buys $560,000.00 in Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $55.44 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

