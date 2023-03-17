Insider Buying: PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Insider Buys A$30,000.60 in Stock

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Rating) insider Richard Matthews acquired 17,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.75 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.60 ($20,000.40).

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Get PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

About PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund

(Get Rating)

Read More

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.