Insider Buying: PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Insider Buys A$30,000.60 in Stock

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Rating) insider Richard Matthews acquired 17,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.75 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.60 ($20,000.40).
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.
About PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund
Read More
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.