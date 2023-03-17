Insider Buying: Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Director Purchases $15,294.58 in Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,294.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,135.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.97 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

