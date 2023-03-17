Insider Buying: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Purchases 300,182 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 300,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $798,484.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,763,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,930,354.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 5,635 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $16,059.75.

NASDAQ:PFMT traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 495,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,871. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $203.53 million, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of -0.39. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,023,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 478,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 2,004.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 388,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,173 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

