Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Acquires £151.50 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Clive Brown bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($184.64).

Clive Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Clive Brown bought 67 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £149.41 ($182.10).

On Wednesday, January 11th, Clive Brown bought 54 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($184.28).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

ONT stock opened at GBX 197 ($2.40) on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 457 ($5.57). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 234.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,094.44.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.12) to GBX 400 ($4.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

