Insider Buying: OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Director Acquires $77,775.00 in Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi purchased 7,500 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $77,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,266,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,627.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Brian Choi purchased 22,500 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Brian Choi acquired 2,182 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $25,420.30.

On Monday, February 6th, Brian Choi acquired 15,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Brian Choi acquired 4,973 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $57,587.34.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Brian Choi acquired 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $56,900.00.

NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $9.61 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $145.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

