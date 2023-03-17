Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 75,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Liberty Latin America stock remained flat at $7.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,298. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 224,884 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 9.1% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,684,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 223,101 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 132.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 221,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.