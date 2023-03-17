Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 75,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Liberty Latin America Stock Performance
Liberty Latin America stock remained flat at $7.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,298. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.34.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
