Insider Buying: Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) Insider Purchases A$28,000.00 in Stock

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Rating) insider Kevin Eley purchased 100,000 shares of Hancock & Gore stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00 ($18,666.67).
Hancock & Gore Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 26.58, a quick ratio of 24.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Hancock & Gore Company Profile
