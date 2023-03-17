Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Buys $59,400.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $353.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Further Reading

