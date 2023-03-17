Insider Buying: Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,046. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

DHIL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.03. The firm has a market cap of $503.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.95. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $154.24 and a one year high of $197.00.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,088,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.