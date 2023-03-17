Insider Buying: CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Acquires $21,890.00 in Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,346.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CNB Financial Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
CNB Financial Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 58.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 247,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.
