Insider Buying: Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) CEO Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CNC stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,625,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,738. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

