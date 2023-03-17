Insider Buying: Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT) Insider Buys A$14,785.34 in Stock

Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hill bought 52,245 shares of Beamtree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$14,785.34 ($9,856.89).
Beamtree Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
About Beamtree
Featured Articles
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Beamtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beamtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.