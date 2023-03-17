Insider Buying: Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT) Insider Buys A$14,785.34 in Stock

Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hill bought 52,245 shares of Beamtree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$14,785.34 ($9,856.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Beamtree

Beamtree Holdings Limited develops and commercializes clinical decision support (CDS) systems to healthcare industry in Australia and internationally. The company offers RippleDown Expert, a CDS system that provides real-time patient monitoring and alerting solutions; RippleDown Auditor, that automates real-time reviews of data, ensuring accuracy across data entry, billing, specimen reception, and flagging suspected errors; and PICQ, a coding quality assessment tool for public and private hospitals, health services, and state health departments that assesses and reports clinically coded data.

