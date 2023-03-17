Insider Buying: Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT) Insider Buys A$14,785.34 in Stock

Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMTGet Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hill bought 52,245 shares of Beamtree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$14,785.34 ($9,856.89).

Beamtree Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Beamtree

(Get Rating)

Beamtree Holdings Limited develops and commercializes clinical decision support (CDS) systems to healthcare industry in Australia and internationally. The company offers RippleDown Expert, a CDS system that provides real-time patient monitoring and alerting solutions; RippleDown Auditor, that automates real-time reviews of data, ensuring accuracy across data entry, billing, specimen reception, and flagging suspected errors; and PICQ, a coding quality assessment tool for public and private hospitals, health services, and state health departments that assesses and reports clinically coded data.

Featured Articles

